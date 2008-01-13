Hearing Aids - Pictures of Hearing Aids

Hansaton Aq Rechargeable © Hansaton. Hansaton

This is a gallery of pictures of hearing aids, or hearing instruments, from multiple companies. Hearing aids are usually used by people whose hearing loss is not severe enough, or who do not qualify for, cochlear implants. Modern hearing aids come in multiple styles and colors, and range from traditional behind the ear hearing aids to invisible and in the ear canal. The designs are sleek, and even sexy at times.

So many choices are available that it would be impossible to include all in this gallery. Not only that, today's hearing aids are essentially wearable computers, with digital programming and wireless technology, and many if not most do not require earmolds. The ones here are merely representative of what is out there, and not all hearing aid manufacturers are represented in this gallery. Visit a healthcare professional for more selections and recommendations for your level of hearing loss.

Example of hearing aid from Hansaton.

Example of a hearing aid from Hansaton. It does not require an earmold (a piece of soft material molded to fit the ear). Hansaton is based in Germany, and also has an American unit.