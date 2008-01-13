Hearing Aids - Pictures of Hearing Aids

Hansaton AQ

Hansaton Aq Rechargeable © Hansaton. Hansaton

This is a gallery of pictures of hearing aids, or hearing instruments, from multiple companies. Hearing aids are usually used by people whose hearing loss is not severe enough, or who do not qualify for, cochlear implants. Modern hearing aids come in multiple styles and colors, and range from traditional behind the ear hearing aids to invisible and in the ear canal. The designs are sleek, and even sexy at times.

So many choices are available that it would be impossible to include all in this gallery. Not only that, today's hearing aids are essentially wearable computers, with digital programming and wireless technology, and many if not most do not require earmolds. The ones here are merely representative of what is out there, and not all hearing aid manufacturers are represented in this gallery. Visit a healthcare professional for more selections and recommendations for your level of hearing loss.

Example of a hearing aid from Hansaton. It does not require an earmold (a piece of soft material molded to fit the ear). Hansaton is based in Germany, and also has an American unit.

Hansaton Leonardo Montage

Hansaton Leonardo Model Hearing Aid © Hansaton. Hansaton

Montage of Leonardo style hearing aids from Hansaton. These hearing aids do not require earmolds (soft pieces of material molded to fit the ear). Hansaton is based in Germany, and also has an American unit.

Insound Medical Lyric Hearing Aid

Lyric Extended Wear Hearing Aid © Insound Medical. Insound Medical

This is the Lyric extended wear hearing aid from Phonak's Lyric Hearing Aid. Lyric can be worn for a long time before needing replacement. It does not require batteries or earmolds (soft pieces of material molded to fit the ear) and does not need to be taken out by the wearer.

Magnatone Hearing Aids

Magnatone Hearing Aids © Magnatone. Magnatone

These are examples of hearing aids from Magnatone, which makes a range of hearing aids, from traditional behind the ear aids to tiny completely in the canal hearing aids. Magnatone has been producing hearing aids since 1967.

Oticon Epoq Model

Oticon Epoq © Oticon. Oticon

Example of the Epoq wireless hearing aid model from Oticon. Oticon is based in Denmark at and also has an American affiliate.

Phonak Audeo Model

Phonak Audeo hearing instrument © Phonak. Phonak

Example of the Audeo model hearing aid, which does not require an earmold, from Phonak. Phonak is based in Switzerland and has an American affiliate.

Phonak Audeo Model MultiColor

Phonak Audeo Hearing Aid in Multiple Colors © Phonak. Phonak

Montage of Audeo model hearing aid, which does not require an earmold, from Phonak, in multiple colors. Phonak is based in Switzerland and has an American affiliate.

Phonak Savia Model

Phonak Savia hearing instrument © Phonak. Phonak

Example of a Savia model hearing aid from Phonak. Phonak is based in Switzerland and has an American affiliate.

Rion HB-54 Waterproof Model

Rion HB-54 © Rion. Rion

Example of a hearing aid from the Japanese hearing aid manufacturer Rion. This model is the HB-54 waterproof model. Rion has an English language website.

Widex Hearing Aids

Widex Hearing Aids © Widex. Widex

Montage of hearing aids from Widex. Widex has been manufacturing hearing aids for over 50 years. The company is based in Denmark.

