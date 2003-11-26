<p><em>Fall 1986: Gallaudet College became a University! I was a senior there then but missed the historic ceremony because I had fallen asleep in my dorm room exhausted after working literally all night on a special edition of the Buff and Blue student newspaper to commemorate the occasion. </em></p><p>Gallaudet University in Washington, DC was not always a University. It actually began as an elementary school. The basic facts:</p><ul><li>1850s - Amos Kendall donates land to establish a school for the deaf and the blind (Columbia Institution for the Instruction of the Deaf and Dumb and the Blind )</li><li>1864 - President Lincoln signs the bill to authorize the school to grant college degrees. New name: National College for the Deaf and Dumb.</li><li>1865 - Another new name. The blind students left, and the Institution became Columbia Institution for the Deaf and Dumb, while the college became National Deaf-Mute College.</li><li>1887 - First women admitted to college; 1889 - Gallaudet University Alumni Association begins.</li><li>1893 - College becomes Gallaudet College, to honor <a href="https://www.verywell.com/people-thomas-h-gallaudet-1046555" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="1">Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet</a>.</li><li>1969 - Gallaudet established the Model Secondary School for the Deaf. In 1970, Kendall Demonstration Elementary School was established.</li><li>1986 - the Education of the Deaf Act awards Gallaudet the status of being a University.</li><li>1988 - the historic Deaf President Now movement takes place.</li><li>2000-2001 School Year: <a href="https://www.verywell.com/gallaudet-murders-arrest-1046117" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="internalLink" data-ordinal="2">Murders of two students</a> at Gallaudet.</li></ul><h3>Books on Gallaudet History</h3><p>The only book I know of solely about Gallaudet history is the historic <em>History of the College for the Deaf, 1857-1907.</em>This book is a detailed history of Gallaudet, written by Edward Miner Gallaudet. </p>