<p>Mother Goose. Hickory Dickory Dock. Little Boy Blue. Little Bo Peep... all our childhood favorite nursery rhymes in sign language.</p><h3>Books of Signed Nursery Rhymes</h3><p>A few books with nursery rhymes in sign language are available. These books are usually in signed English.</p><ul><li> <em>Nursery Rhymes from Mother Goose</em> (in Signed English). Has at least 12 rhymes. (compare prices)</li><li> <em>Mother Goose in Sign</em> - an inexpensive paperback of five rhymes from Garlic Press. (compare prices)</li></ul><h3>Videos of Signed Nursery Rhymes</h3><p>Some videos of signed nursery rhymes are available in the United States, Canada, and in the United Kingdom.</p><ul><li>United States<ul><li>We Sign Rhymes - Mother Goose (also available as Say, Sing, and Sign Mother Goose in an earlier version) - from Production Associates and available through many web retailers. The Production Associates website includes a video clip.</li></ul></li><li>Canada<ul><li>The Ontario Cultural Society of the Deaf has an <a href="http://www.deafculturecentre.ca/Public/estore/Product.aspx?ID&#61;72&amp;n&#61;ViewCategory-02018" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="externalLink" data-ordinal="1" rel="nofollow">ASL-Parent-Child Mother Goose program</a>, and has a kit that includes a video of the program.</li></ul></li><li>United Kingdom<ul><li>Sing a Song is a video from Hands Are For Talking with eleven nursery rhymes, for people in the United Kingdom.</li><li> <a href="https://www.makaton.org/shop/shopping/stockDetails/Nursery-Rhymes-DVD" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="externalLink" data-ordinal="2" rel="nofollow">Makaton Nursery Rhymes</a> is another U.K. video, featuring Dave Benson of the BBC program &#34;Playdays.&#34; It also has a companion book.</li><li>Yet another U.K. video is Sign and Sign, a baby signing video from <a href="http://www.singandsign.com" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="externalLink" data-ordinal="3" rel="nofollow">SingandSign.com</a>.</li></ul></li></ul><h3>Research on Signed Nursery Rhymes</h3><p>Signed nursery rhymes have also been the subject of some research articles. Christopher Miller, a professor at Gallaudet University in the Department of Linguistics, has written a few articles about sign language and nursery rhymes:</p><ul><li>Volume 2, Issue 1 of <em>Sign Language Studies</em> has this article: &#34;Movement and Rhythm in Nursery Rhymes in LSF,&#34; by Marion Blondel and Christopher Miller.</li><li>Blondel, M. and C. Miller (2002) &#34;Rhythmic structure in French Sign Language (LSF) nursery rhymes&#34;, <em>Sign Language and Linguistics</em> 3:1, pp. 59-77.</li></ul><h3>Using Nursery Rhymes for Education</h3><p>Nursery rhymes have also been found to have educational value in teaching deaf children, as noted in the following article:</p><p>Weintraub, L. (1984). &#34;Once upon a time....Using fairy tales and nursery rhymes to develop pre-reading skills in children.&#34; <em>Perspectives for Teachers of the Hearing Impaired</em>, 3. 16-19.</p><h3>Signwriting and Nursery Rhymes</h3><p>The Signwriting.org website has one nursery rhyme written in signwriting, <a href="http://www.signwriting.org/library/children/humpty/humpty.html" data-component="link" data-source="inlineLink" data-type="externalLink" data-ordinal="4" rel="nofollow">Humpty Dumpty</a>.</p>